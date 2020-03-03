Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack – Part 1 and Update 1.3.0 Out Now - News

Nintendo has released the Multiplayer Pack - Part 1 DLC and Update 1.3.0 for Luigi’s Mansion 3. The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

The Multiplayer Pack has been split into two parts with the first part out now and the second launching by the end of July. The entire pack can be purchased for $9.99.

Read an overview of the Multiplayer Pack - Part 1 DLC below:

This DLC adds three bone-chilling new costumes that Luigi can don in the ScareScraper mode. It also adds matching spooky themes that randomly appear in the ScareScraper mode that will transform the appearance of the tower’s floors. Get ready to slam some specters too, because you might bump into a new themed ghost or two when you’re in there! If you’ve still got any nerves remaining, take a stroll over to the multiplayer ScreamPark mode as well, where three new madcap mini-games await.

The Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack DLC includes both Part 1 and Part 2, can be purchased together for $9.99 in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 1 is available now, and Part 2 will launch by the end of July with additional content and features for both ScreamPark and ScareScraper modes. Part 2 will contain three new mini-games for ScreamPark mode and three new ScareScraper outfits with matching floor themes and themed ghosts. As a special bonus for purchasing the DLC, you’ll receive an in-game Polterpup light called the Flashlight Type-P. You can use this during Story Mode or ScareScraper.

Read the patch notes for Update 1.3.0 below:

Added Features Games in the ScreamPark can now be played with just one player (this is a practice mode without any opponents). The following content was added to ScareScraper. Added a 20-floor mode. Five new types of rare ghosts will now appear. Ghosts will now appear in Defeat the Crows! and Collect the Gold! missions. Added a link to How to Play in the menu. Added Albums, where players can listen to the game’s BGM. To access Albums, go from Story ? Gallery ? Special Content.

Added Multiplayer Pack Features Added three new games to ScreamPark. The following content was added to ScareScraper. Added three costumes. Added three new floor themes and six kinds of themed ghosts that will appear when Luigi wears one of the new costumes. Players who do not have the Multiplayer Pack can see these as well.

Story Fixed an issue that prevented Luigi from moving near the door when capturing a Boo in the hallway of the Hotel Shops. Fixed an issue that prevented Luigi from moving behind a bench in Studio 3 of Paranormal Productions. Fixed an issue that prevented the game from progressing after touching the shark fin on the beach of The Spectral Catch.

ScareScraper Added / adjusted the attack pattern of Boolossus. Fixed an issue in Find the Toads! missions that prevented the Toads from moving and/or being able to enter the portals.

General Fixed several issues to improve gameplay experience.



