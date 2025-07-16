Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Launches This Holiday for Switch 2 - News

/ 695 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sega announced Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 this Holiday. A physical version will launch in early 2026.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will first launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 25.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Customization and Gadgets

Today, SEGA released a trailer giving fans a deeper look into the customization and gadget features available within Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. With over 40 vehicles, over 70 gadgets, and over 100 vehicle parts and decals, there are thousands of combinations available for players to customize the ultimate racing machine. Players can mix and match racers and vehicles, vehicle parts, and gadgets to create a customized racing experience suited to their gameplay style.

Switch 2 Edition

Fans can also look forward to digital and physical pre-orders for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch-OLED Model, and Nintendo Switch Lite, which are available now starting at $59.99 USD.

The Nintendo Switch 2 system version will be available for pre-order at a later date starting at $69.99 USD for the Standard Edition and $89.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition. There will be a $10.00 USD Upgrade Pack available for owners of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED Model, and Nintendo Switch Lite, with content and progress able to carry over through the upgrade. The Nintendo Switch 2 system version will launch digitally this holiday 2025 and physically early 2026. For more details, please see below:

Pricing Standard Edition – $69.99 USD Digital Deluxe Edition – $89.99 USD

Release Date Digital – Holiday 2025 Physical – Early 2026 The physical version will feature the full base game on the cartridge.

Upgrade Pack There is a $10.00 USD Upgrade Pack for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED Model, and Nintendo Switch Lite users. With the Upgrade Pack, content and progress will carry over to Nintendo Switch 2.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles