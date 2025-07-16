Son of Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot Named Co-CEO of New Tencent-Backed Subsidiary - News

Ubisoft today has named Charlie Guillemot, the son of Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, as the co-CEO of its new Tencent-backed subsidiary, alongside Christophe Derennes.

The subsidiary, which doesn't have a name yet, will oversee the developing of three Ubisoft IPs - Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six.

Charlie Guillemot previously led the Ubisoft mobile studio Owlient. He would leave the company to found Web3 indie company Unagi, then rejoin Ubisoft earlier this year.

Christophe Derennes has worked at Ubisoft for 35 years and is the former head of Montreal studio and Ubisoft managing director for North America.

Charlie Guillemot and Christophe Derennes role will be to "define the strategy and vision" for its IPs and to "create the right conditions for the teams to operate at the highest level."

Charlie Guillemot in an interview with Variety stated, "I’d like to address this question directly, if I may. I completely understand where it comes from, and I want to be clear about it. Yes, I’m Yves’ son. That’s not something I hide from. But my appointment isn’t only about family ties; it’s about what Ubisoft needs at this moment.

"I’ve spent the last decade building experience both inside and outside Ubisoft, leading teams, managing brands, and navigating change in a fast-moving industry. I also made the conscious choice to step away when it made sense, to learn and grow elsewhere.

"What matters now isn’t my name, it’s the work ahead. Ubisoft is at a pivotal moment. What’s expected of me is to help push the company forward by bringing energy, focus, and by relying on the incredible expertise that already exists across the teams. I see myself as someone here to contribute, support, and help create the right conditions are in place for everyone to do their best work."

