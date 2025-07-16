EA Sports FC 26 Announced for All Major Platforms, Including Switch 2 - News

/ 1,134 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Electronic Arts has announced EA Sports FC 26 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store), and Luna. It will launch on September 26. Those who purchase the Ultimate Edition can play the game starting on September 19.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Club is Yours in EA Sports FC 26.

Play your way with an overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback. The new Authentic Gameplay option delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career, while the Competitive Gameplay option—driven by refined fundamentals, added consistency, and enhanced responsiveness—is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs.

Put your dream squad to the test in Football Ultimate Team with new Live Events and Tournament modes, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience.

Experience Manager Career like never before with all-new Manager Live Challenges. Earn rewards throughout the new season by taking on a variety of real-world scenarios and alternative storylines—ranging from a few minutes of play to multiple seasons.

Archetypes inspired by the greats of the game introduce new classes to Clubs and Player Career, bringing more individuality to your player. Develop your abilities by upgrading attributes and unlocking Archetype Perks to give your player a distinct feel on the pitch.

Experience The World’s Game like never before in EA Sports FC 26, with match data from the world’s top leagues powering 20,000+ authentic players.

This game includes optional in-game purchases of virtual currency that can be used to acquire virtual in-game items, including a random selection of virtual in-game items.

Refined Gameplay Fundamentals

EA Sports FC 26 delivers a variety of game-wide changes, including improved dribbling responsiveness and fluidity, re-tuned run curves for more explosive player movement, all new reinforcement-learning-driven goalkeeper positioning, close-body volumetric animations, new, more versatile Playstyles and Player Roles, and much more.

Authentic and Competitive Gameplay Presets

The new Competitive Gameplay preset—driven by refined fundamentals, added consistency, and enhanced responsiveness—is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs, while the Authentic Gameplay preset delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career.

Experience Manager Career Like Never Before

Step into the exhilarating world of Manager Live, a new dimension added to the mode through a live hub bursting with ever-changing variable-length Challenges. Alongside Original Career and Live Start Points, Manager Live hosts regularly released scenarios throughout the new season curated around the real world of football, giving players the next thing to go after in their careers.

Archetypes

A brand-new feature to EA Sports FC 26, Archetypes has been inspired by the greats of the game, introducing new classes to Clubs and Player Career, bringing more individuality to players. Develop your abilities by upgrading attributes and unlocking Archetype Perks to give your player a distinct feel on the pitch.

New Live Events and Tournament Modes

In EA Sports FC 26, fans will be able to put their dream squads to the test in Football Ultimate Team with new Live Events and Tournament modes, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience.

Unrivalled Authenticity

EA Sports is proud to bring unrivalled real-game authenticity in EA Sports FC 26 with over 20,000 athletes, across over 750 clubs and national teams, playing in more than 120 stadiums and over 35+leagues, powered by the support of more than 300 global football partners.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles