Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 Adds AutoDrive, New Quests, Vehicles, Photo Mode, and More

CD Projekt RED announced update 2.3 for Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on July 17 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and at a later date for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The update adds AutoDrive, Photo Mode features, new quests, vehicles, and more.

View the update 2.3 overview video below:

Read details on the update below:

Update 2.3 is the latest free update for Cyberpunk 2077, yet again the result of close collaboration between CD Projekt RED and Virtuos, and brings new ways to traverse the streets of Night City.

Players can now sit back and relax and let their vehicle do the work. While driving an owned vehicle, it is now possible to choose or create a map marker and enable AutoDrive to navigate to the destination completely hands-free. Night City’s premier driverless taxi service is fully operational now too thanks to the ability to summon a Delamain cab, choose a destination, and then let Delamain chauffeur players to their destination—for an appropriate eurodollar fee, of course. While using either means of transport, various cinematic camera angles can also be enjoyed, allowing passengers to take in Night City in a whole new light.

For those who prefer to take the wheel themselves, brand new vehicles have also been added with Update 2.3 in the form of a motorcycle and three new cars—including the brand-new Yaiba Semimaru from the Cyberpunk 2077: Kickdown comic! These vehicles can be unlocked by completing associated quests.

A plethora of new settings and customization options have also been added to Photo Mode. It is now possible to customize the weather and time of day to obtain the perfect shot, while also choosing from a greater selection of NPCs, outfits, and poses. New stickers and frames have also been added, and players now can now customize how NPCs look at the camera during shooting, with greater control over heads, eyes, and shoulders during any pose, bringing deeper command over every shot.

In addition, new technology features have been added with Update 2.3, including VRR support consoles, AMD FSR4 support, AMD FSR 3.1 Frame Generation, Intel XeSS 2.0, improved HDR settings, and more. All details of what’s included in this update can be found via the official patch notes.

Update 2.3 arrives July 17 for Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Apple silicon Mac models, 16GB+. The update will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 at a later date.

