Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Launches March 24 for PS4, Xbox One and Steam - News

posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Konami announced Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on March 24. The Nintendo Switch version will be getting a free update on the same day.

Here is an overview of the game:

Collect Over 10,000 Cards – Build and customize your own deck.

– Build and customize your own deck. The Biggest Duelist Roster Yet – Relive moments and duels from all of the animated series. Duel against over 150 iconic duelists including Yami Yugi, Seto Kaiba, Yami Marik, Yubel, and Soulburner.

– Relive moments and duels from all of the animated series. Duel against over 150 iconic duelists including Yami Yugi, Seto Kaiba, Yami Marik, Yubel, and Soulburner. Play with the Latest Official Rules – Revised April 1, 2020.

– Revised April 1, 2020. Free Update – The Switch version will receive a free update with the content added to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions.

– The Switch version will receive a free update with the content added to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions. Play Online Matches with Friends and Other Players Worldwide – Compete in Ranked Matches as well as other modes including Sealed Play and Booster Draft Play. (A Nintendo Switch Online, PlayStation Plus, or Xbox Live Gold membership is required to play online on consoles.)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution first launched for the Nintendo Switch in April 2019.

