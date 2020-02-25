CD Projekt RED Skipping PAX East 2020 - News

Sony announced last week they will be cancelling their participation at PAX East, due to the coronavirus. Square Enix has also cancelled their Final Fantasy 14 panel and Capcom's Monster Hunter team cancelled their trip to the convention.

The NA Head of Communications for CD Projekt RED Stephanie Bayer via Twitter announced the developer will also be skipping the show. However, she hopes to still attend GDC.

"I just found out my team is cancelling our PAX East trip so I will NOT be at PAX East as previously planned," said Bayer. "I should still be at GDC though!"

It was reported over the weekend that CD Projekt RED is now the second most valuable video game company in Europe, only behind Ubisoft. Their value has shot up from $6.8 billion (£5.2 billion) to $8 billion (£6.1 billion) in the last month. Ubisoft is currently valued at $9.6 billion (£7.4 billion).

