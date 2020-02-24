Team17 to Publish Ageless for Switch and Steam - News

/ 286 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Team17 announced they will publish puzzle platformer, Ageless, from developer One More Dream Studios for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam. A release date was not provided.

Ageless will be playable at PAX East 2020, which runs from February 27 to March 1 in Boston.

"I’m excited to partner with Team17 on Ageless, a publisher that has been an advocate of unique indie titles for many years," said lead developer Bala Vicknesh. "Ageless has been lovingly crafted over an amazing couple of years, and now that we’re nearing the finish line it’s been magical seeing all the pieces come together. I can’t wait for people to experience Kiara’s journey."

Team17 head of publishing Max Everingham added, "Ageless has found itself a home within the walls of Team17. We are excited to help in the development and publishing of this distinctive puzzle platformer."

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Ageless sees players wield the power to manipulate the age of flora and fauna in order to navigate puzzles set throughout vibrant levels, driven by a compelling story.

You play as Kiara, a young woman who discovers a mystical bow armed with the ancient power to control ageing. Shoot animals and plants to age them backwards and forwards through their young, prime and old stages to progress, survive challenging levels, and master becoming “ageless.” Kiara’s new-found power is not without consequence; the narrative follows the journey she must make to confront her inner demons and find herself along the way.

Key Features:

Multi-stage ageing for plants and animals: Age flora and fauna through various stages of their life cycle to solve the puzzles standing in your way.

Age flora and fauna through various stages of their life cycle to solve the puzzles standing in your way. Platforming: Ageless uses the environment to produce intricate platforming challenges. While ‘ageless’ players can use living creatures to dash through the air, consuming the life force and de-ageing the plant or animal in the process.

Ageless uses the environment to produce intricate platforming challenges. While ‘ageless’ players can use living creatures to dash through the air, consuming the life force and de-ageing the plant or animal in the process. Unique worlds: Each area has its own unique plants and animals to utilize, realized in a hand-drawn pixel art.

Each area has its own unique plants and animals to utilize, realized in a hand-drawn pixel art. Collectibles: Becoming “ageless” allows players to see and collect optional hidden items that will only be accessible via intricate platforming challenges hidden throughout the levels.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles