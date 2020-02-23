CD Projekt RED is the 2nd Biggest Video Game Company in Europe - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 1,135 Views
CD Projekt RED's value has shot up following the release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the Nintendo Switch and the increased sales of the other versions of the game, following the release of The Witcher Netflix series.
CD Projekt RED is now the second most valuable video game company in Europe, only behind Ubisoft. Their value has shot up from $6.8 billion (£5.2 billion) to $8 billion (£6.1 billion) in the last month. Ubisoft is currently valued at $9.6 billion (£7.4 billion).
It was recently reported that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Steam has generated over $50 million in revenue from October 1, 2018 to today. The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.
CD Projekt Red's next big release, Cyberpunk 2077, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 17.
Thanks Reddit.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD
16 Comments
GoG must be doing a hell of a lot of business. Either that, or people have massively high (probably unrealistically so) expectations for Cyperpunk.
It's kinda hard to believe CDPR and Ubisoft's value is even that close. I think Ubisoft puts out more games annually than CDPR has ever.
Because they go the extra mile, to make sure their products are quality. Not filled with micro transactions, or focused around being cheaply produced high payoff projects.
Market value doesn't measure the size of a company, it measures the potential value of their shares if they were to (hypothetically) sell its full volume at the current market value. The value of shares is based on the profitability speculation by investors. A better indicator on the size of a company is the value of its assets independent of any holding companies. For example, a company like Rockstar North is a British company that is owned by a Wall Street holding company - but Rockstar North is still British as its assets are located and operated in the UK.
It's amazing how one game can give such a high evaluation compared to the multi studio Ubisoft
Lol just a month ago There was users Here saying nonsense shit that CDP was not such a bug company, that Microsoft could buy it easy, and that a purchase would BE in the same level of Sony buying insomniac, the shit you read on vgchartz...
Microsoft has/had a market cap of 1.36 Trillion dollars. - If you don't think 10~ billion isn't a small drop in the bucket for them..
- 0
Even at Microsoft, stockholders aren't going to let the company make a ten billion dollar purchase unchallenged.
- 0
I highly doubt that stockholders could stop Microsoft from buying them if they really wanted to. Heck l can't remember the last time stockholders actually stopped a major aquistion or merger of any company.
- -1
Thing is, CD Project Red is more than just a games company, they are also a store front, which would look pretty good to stockholders, especially if MIcrosoft integrates GoG into say... The Windows Store.
Either way, 10~ billion isn't allot of cash to Microsoft, wealth is all relative though at the end of the day.
- 0
Honestly, I don't get it...what's the big deal with these open world games? I swear, most of these players just goof around in them and don't even play through 50% of the game. Ugh.
This is not GTA, there's not much goofing around to do, it's an RPG set in an open world.
- 0
Even in cases where people do just good around, what's the problem? It's a game. You're supposed to have fun with it. If crusinijg around admiring the scenery, or randomly killing things, or whatever is fun for someone, then I hope that's what they do.
- +3
Just goof* around
Anyway, that's not how I play games. But, it doesn't bother me if that's what someone else does.
- 0
I guess that's what the find fun?
- 0