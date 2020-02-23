CD Projekt RED is the 2nd Biggest Video Game Company in Europe - News

/ 1,135 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

CD Projekt RED's value has shot up following the release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the Nintendo Switch and the increased sales of the other versions of the game, following the release of The Witcher Netflix series.

CD Projekt RED is now the second most valuable video game company in Europe, only behind Ubisoft. Their value has shot up from $6.8 billion (£5.2 billion) to $8 billion (£6.1 billion) in the last month. Ubisoft is currently valued at $9.6 billion (£7.4 billion).

It was recently reported that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Steam has generated over $50 million in revenue from October 1, 2018 to today. The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.





CD Projekt Red's next big release, Cyberpunk 2077, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 17.

Thanks Reddit.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles