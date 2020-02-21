Omega Labyrinth Life Sales Top 50,000 Units, Bullet Girls Phantasia Sales Top 100,000 - Sales

D3 Publisher announced Omega Labyrinth Life has sold over 50,000 units worldwide, and Bullet Girls Phantasia has sold over 100,000 units.

To celebrate the sales milestones for the two games D3 Publisher is giving away five Steam keys for each game via a Twitter campaign.

"Omega Labyrinth Life" has sold over 50,000 units worldwide! Thanks to all fans around the world!!!



To commemorate the worldwide sales of 50,000 units, we are starting a Twitter campaign to give away 5 #Steam (PC version) keys for #OmegaLabyrinthLife to the winners. pic.twitter.com/AfgqWlF9BO — オメガラビリンス公式 (@OmegaLabyrinth) February 21, 2020

"Bullet Girls Phantasia" has sold over 100,000 units worldwide! Thanks to all fans around the world!!!



To commemorate the worldwide sales of 100,000 units, we are starting a Twitter campaign to give away 5 #Steam (PC version) keys for #BulletGirlsPhantasia to the winners. pic.twitter.com/LLCSmnd92e — バレットガールズ公式＠最新作10万本突破！ (@BulletGirls_OPS) February 21, 2020

Here is an overview of Omega Labyrinth Life:

Roguelike x Relaxation! Take it easy in the latest addition to the series where you buff your bust with every foe you defeat, Omega Labyrinth! Now, in addition to adventuring through dungeons, you can enjoy the finer things in life. Taking care of flowers, rebuilding the academy, having a little fun on the side… Enjoy your daily life in an academy of fair maidens! Key Features: A bonafide roguelike RPG you can play again and again! – Venture through a dungeon with different rooms and items every time you challenge it. Power up your gear and make wise use of your skills to defeat your foes. There are even dungeons with 99 floors!

– Venture through a dungeon with different rooms and items every time you challenge it. Power up your gear and make wise use of your skills to defeat your foes. There are even dungeons with 99 floors! Expand your bust with every fallen foe! Mightier mammaries lead to greater power! – Defeating foes builds up Omega Power in the chest, increasing bust size and parameters. They go all the way up to a Z cup!

– Defeating foes builds up Omega Power in the chest, increasing bust size and parameters. They go all the way up to a Z cup! Raise flowers, rebuild the academy, and more! Enjoy a laid-back life! – Through planting seeds in the garden and raising flowers, or changing up the decor such as the trees, lights or benches, you can change the scenery of the academy like never before in this new addition to the series! *This game is adapted from the Nintendo Switch version of Omega Laby

Here is an overview of Bullet Girls Phantasia:

A battle awaits in a yonder realm! A fantasy Third-Person Shooter where girls wield swords, magic, and firearms against their foes! Bullet Girls Phantasia is the latest installment of the all-female third person shooter Bullet Girls series. This game is a thrilling action-packed game where cute girls shoot assault rifles and bazookas in a world filled with slimes, orcs, and dragons. Key Features: Cute knights, elves, and mages, oh my! – Joining your eight favorites from the series are six new inhabitants of this alternate world. The old and new will unite together to defeat an all-powerful enemy.

– Joining your eight favorites from the series are six new inhabitants of this alternate world. The old and new will unite together to defeat an all-powerful enemy. Uniforms, armor, and underwear are at the mercy of Clothing Damage! – Armor will be destroyed bit by bit as you take damage from an enemy. As girls weather the enemy’s onslaught, their bras and panties will start to take damage until there’s nothing left!

– Armor will be destroyed bit by bit as you take damage from an enemy. As girls weather the enemy’s onslaught, their bras and panties will start to take damage until there’s nothing left! Put characters under pressure with the all-new 360-degree Intensive Drilling! – The Intensive Drilling mode has totally evolved. Characters can be viewed from any angle, and a new Gallery mode enables you to sit back and enjoy.

– The Intensive Drilling mode has totally evolved. Characters can be viewed from any angle, and a new Gallery mode enables you to sit back and enjoy. Reverse Drilling for those hankering for some sweet punishment! – Experience another side of the girls by reversing the roles in Reverse Drilling! Enjoy being teased with biting words and actions in this special mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

