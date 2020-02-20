Devolver Digital Will Attend E3 2020 - News

/ 351 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

One of the big three in hardware in video games, Sony, will be skipping E3 2020, as well as the producer, creator and host of The Game Awards Geoff Keighley.

Following Sony pulling out of the gaming expo for a second straight year, Microsoft announced they will still be attending and the Entertainment Software Association revealed Nintendo and many more publishers and developers will be at E3 2020.

Publisher Devolver Digital via Twitter announced they will still be attending E3 2020. "E3 is still a go," said the developer. Devolver Digital's E3 press conferences have gotten stranger over the years.

E3 is still a go. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) February 18, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles