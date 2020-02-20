GTAV Tops UK Charts in January 2020, Switch Lite Best-Selling Individual Console SKU - Sales

posted 9 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V was the best-selling game in the UK in January 2020, according to data from ISFE and GSD. The figure includes both physical and digital sales combined. The game sold more units in January 2020 than it did in January 2019.

There were a total of 2.13 million tracked physical and digital games sold in the UK in January 2020. That is a drop of 8.3 percent year-over-year. This is mainly due to a drop in physical sales, which fell 21 percent. Digital sales increased 3.7 percent and digital sales accounted for 57 percent of the tracked game sales.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was the biggest new release as it debuted in fifth on the combined charts. This compares to January 2019, which saw the releases of Resident Evil 2 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Video game hardware sales dropped 42 percent year-over-year, mainly due to the drop in PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sales. Gamers appears to be waiting for the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in January 2020 in terms of revenue and units sold. The Nintendo Switch Lite was the best-selling individual console SKU. This is despite a shortage for the Switch through most of the month.

Here are the top 20 best-selling (physical and digital combined) titles:

1 Grand Theft Auto V 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 FIFA 20 4 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 5 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot 6 Star Wars Battlefront II 7 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 9 Just Dance 2020 10 Minecraft 11 EA Sports UFC 3 12 Need For Speed: Heat 13 Luigi's Mansion 3* 14 Monopoly Plus 15 Borderlands 3 16 Uno 17 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* 18 Resident Evil 2 19 Spider-Man 20 The Sims 4

* Digital data not available.

Here are the top 20 best-selling physical titles:

1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 3 FIFA 20 4 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot 5 Grand Theft Auto V 6 Luigi's Mansion 3 7 Just Dance 2020 8 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 9 Borderlands 3 10 Minecraft 11 Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training For Nintendo Switch 12 Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 13 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 14 Red Dead Redemption 2 15 WWE 2K20 16 The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 17 Pokemon Sword 18 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 19 Tom Clancy's The Division 2 20 Super Mario Maker 2

Thanks GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

