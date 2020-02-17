Sonic The Hedgehog Film Set Opening Weekend Record for Video Game Movie - News

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie released last week in theaters on Friday, February 14. The film set a record for the largest three day opening ever for a video game adaptation domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

The movie earned an estimated $57 in its three day opening weekend. This beat out the previous record holder, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which earned $54 million in its opening weekend. The Sonic movie is on track to earn $68 million in four days during the President's Day holiday weekend.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie earned $21 million in its opening day, beating out Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which earned $20.5 million in its opening day. The film is also Paramount's biggest opening weekend since the release of the last Mission Impossible film.





The Sonic the Hedgehog movie brought in $43 million internationally for an estimated $100 million opening weekend worldwide. The film launched in 40 markets outside the domestic market. The movie earned $6.7 million in Mexico, $6.2 million in the US, $4.3 million in France, $3.3 million in Germany, $3 million in Brazil, $2.8 million in Australia, $2 million in Spain, $1.9 million in Italy, $1 million in Ukraine, and $1 million on Colombia.

The movie will release in Russia next week and in March in Japan. There is no release date set for China.

