Sonic The Hedgehog Film Set Opening Weekend Record for Video Game Movie - News William D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago
The Sonic the Hedgehog movie released last week in theaters on Friday, February 14. The film set a record for the largest three day opening ever for a video game adaptation domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.
The movie earned an estimated $57 in its three day opening weekend. This beat out the previous record holder, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which earned $54 million in its opening weekend. The Sonic movie is on track to earn $68 million in four days during the President's Day holiday weekend.
The Sonic the Hedgehog movie earned $21 million in its opening day, beating out Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which earned $20.5 million in its opening day. The film is also Paramount's biggest opening weekend since the release of the last Mission Impossible film.
The Sonic the Hedgehog movie brought in $43 million internationally for an estimated $100 million opening weekend worldwide. The film launched in 40 markets outside the domestic market. The movie earned $6.7 million in Mexico, $6.2 million in the US, $4.3 million in France, $3.3 million in Germany, $3 million in Brazil, $2.8 million in Australia, $2 million in Spain, $1.9 million in Italy, $1 million in Ukraine, and $1 million on Colombia.
The movie will release in Russia next week and in March in Japan. There is no release date set for China.

11 Comments
While I'm not interested in the movie I'm glad it did well given that the directors listened to the fans and fixed the design.
I recommended, it is the first movie adaptation from a video game that respect the characters and the story to make sense regarding the video game.
Congrats to Sonic, well deserved. I bet Paramount is glad that they spent the $5m to redesign Sonic, movie would have bombed for sure if they had kept that Sonic abomination from the first trailer.
It was a great movie. My kids loved it. Well done, Sega!
I still think the first design was just a stunt.
@KLAMarine I'm a bit doubtful of that. I remember reading an interview with Tim Miller, the executive producer, months before the first trailer, where he said that they would be redesigning Sonic a bit to make him look cooler and more athletic, and said that Sega was "not entirely happy with their redesign". Seems like the redesign was something that was planned as soon as post-production started on the movie after filming finished in October 2018, months before that first trailer.
What if that interview was just part of the stunt?
Video game movies making more and more money is a really good sign. Although, detective pikachu released 2 weeks after Endgame and 1 week before John Wick 3 while Sonic literally had 0 competition and the box office has been dry for weeks
Doing better than other video game movies isn't saying much. Still, I'm glad to hear it.
Not bad for a film that looked like it was going to be a garbage fire early on.