Remedy Hints It Might Release Control on PS5 and Xbox Series X - News

/ 289 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Remedy Entertainment released the action adventure game, Control, in August 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store. The game had low sales, but has sold steady and had a budget of less than €30 million.

The developer in its latest financial report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 hinted it might release Control on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

"Control’s high quality, uniqueness and technical innovation provide opportunities to bring the game to new platforms," reads financial report. "The post-launch sales have settled on a good level, and the game has maintained a relatively high average sales price.

"With Control, we have succeeded in creating a new game brand and a game that stands out. All of the above support Remedy’s future partner discussions for projects beyond Control, a game that is a great manifestation of what we can accomplish as a company."

Control is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles