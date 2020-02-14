Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout Ships 350,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust via Twitter announced Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout has shipped over 350,000 units worldwide. This figure includes units shipped to retailers and digital sales.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout first launched for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in September 2019, then launched for Windows PC via Steam in October 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

The concept of this title, the latest in the series to depict a new "Atelier" world, is "True-to-life youths that develop together, even if just a little bit".

It is the story of a girl and her friends who are about to become adults, discovering what is most important to them.

To depict the story of the main characters discovering things they've never seen before, we've created fields with natural shadows that allow you to feel the breath of the world. Graphics have been further enhanced, allowing for a world of daily-life and adventure to be depicted in a new way.



Main Points:

■Advanced "Synthesis" system & "Location Points"

The "Synthesis" system in which players combine materials to create items has been revamped.

Now, in addition to being able to understand the effects of synthesis visually, the system allows you to enjoy the experience of developing recipes more than ever before.

Also, we've included "Location Points" that players can create through synthesis!

■Use different items to gather new materials!

When "Gathering" the necessary materials for synthesis, the items you receive change depending on the tools you use to gather them, so it will be easier to obtain the items you want.

■intense Battles

With a combination of turn-based command battle and real time elements, enjoy intense battles where the choices you make determine the outcome! It is a system that will allow you to sense the feeling of strengthening bonds with your friends more than ever.

Story:

The Main Character Is Ryza, An Ordinary Girl.

Tired of boring village life, she escapes the village to gather with her good friends in a secret location to talk of their dreams and plan thrilling adventures.

One day, the determined Ryza and company decide to head for the forbidden "island across the shore" as their first exploration trip.

Together with the alchemist and other friends they meet there, they have a "summer adventure" that they will never forget.

