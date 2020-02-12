Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Debuts in 2nd on the Italian Charts for January 2020 - Sales

FIFA 20 (PS4) has remained at the top spot for another month on the Italian charts for January 2020. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) debuts in second, while Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up one spot to third. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) drops two spots to fourth, while Tekken 7 (PS4) shoots up from 22nd to fifth.

Seven games in the top 10 are for the PlayStation 4, while the other three are for the Nintendo Switch.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for January 2020:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Tekken 7 (PS4) Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) Minecraft (NS) Pokemon Sword (NS) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) God of War (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

