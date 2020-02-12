New A-Train Game is in development for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 199 Views
Developer Artdink announced a new A-Train game is in development for the Nintendo Switch.
"A business meeting in Kyoto again this month," said the developer in a Tweet. "Actually, a Switch version of A-Train is secretly underway. It will be the latest Nintendo system A-Train entry following the 3DS version!"
今月も京都で打ち合わせ……。実はNintendo Switch版の「A列車で行こう」が、密かに進行中だったりします。そう3DS版に続く、任天堂系A列車で行こうの最新作です！#a列車で行こう#NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/KUw09MTetE— アートディンク (@artdink_tw) February 12, 2020
The last game in the series, A-Train Express, released for the PlayStation 4 in December 2017 in Japan and June 2019 in North America and Europe.
