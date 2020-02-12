Dreams Gets Launch Trailer - News

/ 409 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sony and Media Molecule have released a launch trailer for their sandbox game creation title Dreams. You can view it below:

Dreams, the first new game release from Media Molecule since collaborating with Tarsier Studios on Tearaway Unfolded in 2015, is officially due to launch worldwide on 14th February, although Early Access purchasers already have access to the game.

More Articles