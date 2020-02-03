Astro Bot: Rescue Mission Director Promoted to Studio Director of SIE Japan Studio - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the director and producer of Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Nicolas Doucet, has been promoted to studio director of Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio.

Doucet will also keep his role as a creative director of the studio.





