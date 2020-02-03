The Last of Us Part II is First Naughty Dog Game to Feature Sexual Content and Nudity - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 597 Views
The official website for The Last of Us Part II has revealed the game has been rated M for Mature by the ESRB.
The M rating by the ESRB is not a surprise, however, the rating does list the game will feature Sexual Content and Nudity. Both are a first for a Naughty Dog game. Sexual Content is described by the ESRB as "non-explicit depictions of sexual behavior, possibly including partial nudity."
Here is an overview of the game:
Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors.
When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.
The Last of Us Part II will launch for the PlayStation 4 on May 29.
11 Comments
I don't really think sex scenes are needed for this game, well let's see how it blends with the plot.
Well well, knowing the stupid Australian censors, they're going to ban this game. Movies gets the thumbs up and video games gets the thumbs down.
This will be the first time we've seen penetration in a console game since Custer's Revenge.
And yet Sony is censoring anime games without nudity. Funny that.
Oranges and apples
- +2
Basically the censorship is on material that could bet Sony in legal problems because it portrays characters that seem underage. But this must be like your 50th post complaining about Sony censoring titles that can bring they problems at the same time that it doesn't bring revenue.
- +6
@DonFerrari You mean games which are approved by both the ESRB, PEGI and CERO, which have released on other platforms uncensored?
Also I will continue to mock their censorship regardless how many posts you count.
"that can bring they problems at the same time that it doesn't bring revenue" - what type of reasoning is that? Niche games can be censored because they don't bring in money? So if a competitor to Mortal Kombat from an indie developer comes out Sony is free to censor it.
- -6
I won't keep this pointless debate because you have no interest in understanding it.
- +1
@DonFerrari Of course you won't. I presented counter arguments to your baseless assertions, so there's nothing you can reply with other than demonising me and running away.
- -3