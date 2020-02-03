The Last of Us Part II is First Naughty Dog Game to Feature Sexual Content and Nudity - News

The official website for The Last of Us Part II has revealed the game has been rated M for Mature by the ESRB.

The M rating by the ESRB is not a surprise, however, the rating does list the game will feature Sexual Content and Nudity. Both are a first for a Naughty Dog game. Sexual Content is described by the ESRB as "non-explicit depictions of sexual behavior, possibly including partial nudity."





Here is an overview of the game:

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors.

When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

The Last of Us Part II will launch for the PlayStation 4 on May 29.

