Fureraba: Friend to Lover Headed West for Switch

Publisher NekoNyan announced it will release developer SMEE's romance visual novel, Fureraba: Friend to Lover, for the Nintendo Switch in the west. The publisher did not announce a release date.

The Switch version of the game will launch alongside Fureraba: Friend to Lover Complete Edition for Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the game:

Fureraba: Friend to Lover is a comedic visual novel setter around Aoba Kyousuke as he enters his second year in high school. This year he has one plan, get a girlfriend before summer vacation. The story introduces four heroines that the player can romance throughout the game. However, players must put in a lot of interaction into this visual novel as they’ll be deciding who Kyousuke hangs with each day. This will increase the points with them until he is able to confess his love for one of the girls.

Sometimes, the girls will ask a series of questions that the player will need to answer correctly in order to gain affinity with them until they are down to hang out after school. I’m sure you know where this is going. Anyway, the Switch version will most definitely be the all-ages version, but the game does feature a handful of ecchi scenes.

Key Features:

Pure love story.

Beautiful art style.

Dating Sim Elements: Conquer the heroines in interactive dialogues.

Changeable hairstyles or clothes for heroines.

Four adorable and cute heroine routes.

Funny side characters and hilarious dialogue.

30 to 50 hours of content.

