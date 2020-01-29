Draugen Launches February 21 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Developer Red Thread Games announced the adventure game, Draugen, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 21. The game is out now for Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players are finally invited to visit the picturesque town of Graavik and uncover its mysteries through the eyes of an increasingly unreliable narrator…

The year is 1923. You play Edward Charles Harden, an American traveler who’s come to Norway to find his missing sister. Accompanied by your ward Lissie, a lively and enigmatic young woman with a mind of her own, you’ll explore this scenic coastal community nestled amongst the fjords and mountains of rural Norway. But looks can be deceiving, as Draugen pushes you to unearth the darkness that lies deep within…

Key Features:

“I am not alone”: explore 1920s Norway accompanied by a living, breathing, independent companion.

Interact with your companion through a realistic and dynamic dialogue system.

Experience a thrilling tale through the eyes of an increasingly unreliable narrator.

Find your own path through a scenic setting that changes with the weather and your mental state.

“A story about what lies beneath”: piece together a gripping and suspenseful narrative with unexpected twists and turns.

