Phil Spencer: The Initiative Is Working on New and 'Old Things'

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer took to Twitter to reveal he spent sometime with first-party developer The Initiative. He says the team is working on new and old things.

"Great update today with [Darrell Gallagher], [Matt Booty] and the team [at The Initiative]," said Spencer on Twitter. "Incredibly talented studio challenging themselves to do new things things (and old things) in new ways."

The tease of "old things" could mean the developer is working on a legacy Xbox IP that has not seen a new release in many years. Halo, Gears of War and Forza are the three main franchises from Microsoft that all have developers working on new games. It has also been long rumored that Forza Horizon developer, Playground Games, has been working on a new Fable game.

Great update today with @DGallagher_LA @mattbooty and the team @TheInitiative. Incredibly talented studio challenging themselves to do new things things (and old things :-) ) in new ways. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 28, 2020

