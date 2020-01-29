Quantcast
Castle Crashers Developer The Behemoth to Announce New Game Tomorrow, January 30

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 175 Views

The Behemoth, the Castle CrashersBattleBlock Theater, and Pit People developer, will announce a new game tomorrow, January 30 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on Twitch.

Stay tuned to VGChartz for the announcement tomorrow. 


A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials.


1 Comments

Burning Typhoon
Burning Typhoon (1 hour ago)

Just hope it's not a smash brothers clone.

  • 0