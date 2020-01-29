Castle Crashers Developer The Behemoth to Announce New Game Tomorrow, January 30 - News

/ 175 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Behemoth, the Castle Crashers, BattleBlock Theater, and Pit People developer, will announce a new game tomorrow, January 30 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on Twitch.

Stay tuned to VGChartz for the announcement tomorrow.





New game announcement Thursday, January 30th at 5:00 PM PT

Watch the reveal live on https://t.co/h7sPxsJSmF#Game5 pic.twitter.com/b1N0TuS1uH — The Behemoth (@thebehemoth) January 29, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles