Sony Trademarks PS5 in Europe - News

posted 3 minutes ago

Sony recently announced after not participating at E3 2019 last June, they will not be attending the event once again this year. The company will instead attend "hundreds" of consumer events to showcase and announce PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games.

Sony has now filed a trademark for the PS5 in Europe with the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IGE IPI).

It is rumored Sony will be doing the full unveil of the PS5 next month, in February. The event would reveal the console, games, and discuss the price and release date.





