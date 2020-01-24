Doom Eternal Release on PS5 and Xbox Series X Would be 'Logical' - News

Doom Eternal is now less than two months away from release and director Marty Stratton speaking with Metro in an interview mentioned it would be "logical" to port the game over to the next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, when they launch in holiday 2020.

"We haven’t talked about it yet but one of the exciting things is we’re at the end of this console cycle, where our team knows this tech really, really well. So it really allowed us to push and get the most out of this hardware. And I’m super excited about what it means for the next hardware.

"So we haven’t announced anything, but it’s really exciting. They’re doing some really awesome stuff with that hardware so I think it’s logical that we would push onto that and honestly try to be one of the best games on that platform as well."

Here is an overview of the game:

As the DOOM Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion. Raze Hell and discover the Slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done.



Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you battle your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.

Slayer Threat Level at Maximum

Armed with a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, retractable wrist-mounted blade, upgraded guns and mods, and abilities like the Double Dash, you're faster, stronger, and more versatile than ever.

Unholy Trinity

Take what you need from your enemies: Glory kill for extra health, incinerate for armor, and chainsaw demons to stock up on ammo to become the ultimate demon-slayer.

BATTLEMODE

BATTLEMODE is the new 2 versus 1 multiplayer experience built from the ground up at id Software. A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, duking it in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat. BATTLEMODE launches with 6 handcrafted maps and 5 playable demons – the Marauder, Archvile, Revenant, Mancubus and Pain Elemental.

Doom Eternal will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 22, 2020, and for the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

