Stardew Valley Tops 10 Million Units Sold Worldwide

The open-ended country-life RPG, Stardew Valley, has sold over 10 million units worldwide, according to developer ConcernedApe who updated the official press page of the game. The game is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam GOG and Humble, PlayStation Vita, iOS, and Android for $14.99 / €13.99 / £10.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Stardew Valley is an open-ended country-life RPG! You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won’t be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town’s most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness! Stardew Valley now also features a Multiplayer update on PC, Mac, Linux, Xbox, PS4, and Switch. The game has also been ported to iOS and Android.

History:

Stardew Valley was created by game designer Eric Barone, under the alias of ConcernedApe. During the four years he spent solo-developing it, he taught himself the necessary skills to produce the game’s music, art, programming, and design. The game was released on PC on February 26, 2016, and within two months passed 1 million copies sold. Within a few months the game expanded support to Mac and Linux, it released on Xbox One and Playstation 4 in December 2016, Nintendo Switch in late 2017, and iOS in October 2018. There have been three major post release updates – the first which added new farm maps, marriage options, and content, the second expanded supported languages to include German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese and Simplified Chinese. The latest update added Multiplayer functionality, with network coded by Chucklefish programmer Tom Coxon. Since release, the game has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

Key Features:

Create the farm of your dreams: Build your farm from the ground up on 1 of 5 map layouts suited to your play style!

Master your ranching skills: Raise animals, grow crops, start an orchard and build useful machines!

Become a part of the local community: Get to know all 30+ residents of Pelican Town!

Customize your farmer: There are hundreds of character customization options to choose from!

Settle down and start a family: Share life on the farm with 1 of 12 characters you can date and marry, and even have children with!

Explore vast, mysterious caves! Encounter dangerous monsters and valuable treasures!

Spend a relaxing afternoon at one of the local fishing spots: The waters are teeming with seasonal varieties of delicious fish. Craft bait, bobbers, and crab pots to help you in your journey toward catching every fish and becoming a local legend!

Cook delicious meals and craft useful items to help you out: With over 100 cooking and crafting recipes, you’ll have a wide variety of items to create. Some dishes you cook will even give you temporary boosts to skills, running speed, or combat prowess. Craft useful objects like scarecrows, oil makers, furnaces, or even the rare and expensive crystalarium.

Invite 1-3 players to join you in the valley! Players can work together to build a thriving farm, share resources and build relationships with townspeople or each other! As more hands are better than one, players have the option to scale profit margin of produce sold to change the difficulty level on a group farm. (Available currently on PC, Mac and Linux. Console support in development.)

Stardew Valley on mobile features the game’s full single player content in addition to tap to move controls and fully redesigned menus and UI.

