Marvel’s Iron Man VR Delayed to May 15 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Camouflaj have delayed Marvel’s Iron Man VR from February 28 to May 15. It will launch for the PlayStation VR.

"In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release," said the developer via Twitter. "We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon!"

Here is an overview of the game:

Don the PlayStation VR headset to suit up as the Armored Avenger in an original Iron Man adventure!

Tony Stark has retired from making weapons and instead creates technology used to battle evil as Iron Man. After several years as a world-famous Super Hero, Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons. In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown.

Using two PlayStation® Move motion controllers fire up Iron Man’s Repulsor Jets and blast into the skies with an arsenal of iconic Iron Man gear at your fingertips.

Face off against one of Iron Man’s greatest foes in high stakes, action-packed battles.

Upgrade tech in Tony Stark’s garage to customize Iron Man’s sleek armor and awesome abilities.

