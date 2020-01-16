Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the Best-Selling Game in the US in 2019 - Sales

posted 8 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best-selling in the US in 2019, followed by two sports titles, NBA 2K20 and Madden NFL 20, according to NPD.

Overall spending on gaming in the US dropped 13 percent in 2019 when compared to 2018 to $14.58 billion. This figure includes hardware, full-game software, accessories, and game cards.

Software sales fell nine percent from $7.2 billion to $6.6 billion. Hardware revenue declined 22 percent from $5 billion to $3.9 billion. Accessories and game cards sales dropped seven percent from $4.4 billion to $4.1 billion.

"Annual dollar software sales dropped 9 percent to $6.6 billion," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. "Declines were experienced across all platforms in December, while Switch was the only platform with gains for the year."





Read the complete charts from NPD below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Borderlands 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Mario Kart 8 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption II Minecraft FIFA 20 Anthem Pokemon Sword Resident Evil 2 2019 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Days Gone New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

2019’s top 10 best-selling Xbox One games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Madden NFL 20 NBA 2K20 Borderlands 3 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Mortal Kombat 11 Anthem Red Dead Redemption II Grand Theft Auto V

2019’s top 10 best-selling PlayStation 4 games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Mortal Kombat 11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Borderlands 3 Kingdom Hearts III Days Gone MLB 19: The Show Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

2019’s top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Mario Kart 8* Pokemon Sword* Luigi’s Mansion 3* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Pokemon Shield* Super Mario Maker 2* The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening* Super Mario Party*

2019’s top 10 best-selling Nintendo 3DS games

Pokemon: Ultra Sun* Pokemon: Ultra Moon* Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr’s Journey* Super Mario Maker* Super Smash Bros.* Mario Kart 7* Super Mario 3D Land* The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D* Luigi’s Mansion*

