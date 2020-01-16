Pokémon Sword and Shield Tops the Charts in Spain in Final Week of 2019 - Sales

Pokémon Sword and Shield (NS) has remained at the top spot on the Spanish charts for week 52, 2019, which ended on December 29. The Nintendo Switch was also the best-selling game for the week, December 2019, and all of 2019 in Spain.

Starting this week Vandal will no longer provide exact hardware or software figures. They will only publish the ranking of the best-selling games each week.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 52, 2019 below:

1. Pokémon Espada y Escudo (Nintendo Switch)

2. FIFA 20 (PS4)

3. Just Dance (Nintendo Switch)

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)

5. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4)

6. Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch)

7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4)

8. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

9. Super Mario Party (Nintendo Switch)

10. Minecraft (PS4)

