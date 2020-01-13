Death Stranding Rated for PC - News

Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding released for the PlayStation 4 on November 8, 2019 and the game will launch for Windows PC will launch on the same day for Steam and Epic Games Store in early summer 2020 for $59.99.

Read the rating summary below:

This is an action game in which players assume the role of a courier (Sam Porter) transporting packages across a post-apocalyptic environment. As players traverse mountainous terrain, they can be attacked by human settlers and ghostly apparitions. Players use machine guns, grenades, and shotguns to kill enemies; firefights are highlighted by realistic gunfire, large splashes of blood, and cries of pain.

Cutscenes contain more intense instances of violence: a man and an infant shot—the latter, accidentally (blood splatter appears below the infant); a character shooting a comatose patient in the head; a man stabbing himself repeatedly in the distance. A handful of scenes depict a character with his buttocks exposed. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” appear in the dialogue.

