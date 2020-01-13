Sherlock Holmes Crimes & Punishments Back on the PlayStation Store - News

Frogwares in September 2019 announced several of their games were removed from digital stores by Focus Home Interactive. One of the removed games includes Sherlock Holmes Crimes & Punishments, however, the developer announced the game is available against on the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store in the US.

"As a flagship title for Frogwares, [Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments‘] return helps ensure the studio will remain afloat as it continues its push into self-publishing all of its future releases. The team hopes a similar result can be expected soon on other platforms were the game was also removed," reads a statement from Frogwares.

We are happy to announce that our dedicated team worked hard to bring back Sherlock Holmes Crimes & Punishments on #PS4 after it was delisted. Currently, this only applies in the United States. So get ready to become the most celebrated detective of all time.#SherlockHolmes pic.twitter.com/mAL37iJ1R5 — Frogwares (@Frogwares) January 9, 2020

The Sinking City, the last game from the developer, released last year for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

