PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 - VGChartz Gap Charts – December 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 685 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
In December 2019 the gap grew in favor of the combined sales PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the last month by 3.42 million units. In the last 12 months the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 have caught up by 6.94 million units. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lead by a combined 13.90 million units.
The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in their first 74 months sold a combined 138.01 million units, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 151.91 million units.
Gap change in latest month: 3,423,857 – PS3 & X360
Gap change over last 12 months: 6,941,462 – PS3 & X360
Total Lead: 13,897,471 – PS4 & XOne
Total Combined PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 138,014,518
Total Combined PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Sales: 151,911,989
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
15 Comments
PS4 carrying Xbox so hard lol
Their sales directly affect each other, we can see this by PS+XB combined selling similar amounts for 3 generations in a row.
PS2(157m)+XB(25m)=182m
PS3(87m)+360(86m)=173m
PS4(~125m)+XBO(~50m)=~175m
- +6
Upcoming 12 months have the 360 at ~10.7m and the PS3 at ~8.3m for a total of almost 19m. The gap will continue to shrink at a fast pace.
when all is said and done i expect 125m PS4 and 50m XB1, for a total of 175m. The last Sony numbers put PS3 at 87.4m, and 360 should be a bit over that (prob in the 88-90m range), so combined they should be something 175-177m million. it's gonna be close
PS3 passed XB360 sales in late 2013. XB360 finished at around 85-86M units sold.(very close though).
In total they did around 173M.
- +3
this is not correct, there is no official 360 sold through numbers, same for PS3. we only know that PS3 official shipments are 87.4m.
360 was at 83.6m back in March 2014, after that MS stop giving separate hardware numbers. But it easly did another 3.8m to surpass PS3, we know this because we know XBOX family numbers, and XB1+360 shipped 13.1 million from July 2014 to June 2015. then no other hardware numbers were released, but 360 got discontinued only in April 2016, this mean it had another holiday to sell.
Shipments numbers clearly have 360 as the winner.
- -2
those shipped numbers on PS3 they did sold them eventually so are the same as the sold 87.4M.
XB360 is around 85-86M even vgchartz has it. Also both of the consoles were selling until 2017, because 360 got discountinued in 2016 but there were some units left on the stores and PS3 was officially discountinued in 2017. Also everywhere in the net when you search you will find numbers for 360 around 84-85 and 86M at most but nothing more. As it is estimated by this site too. 360 did around 86M with PS3 87M. In total 173M
- +3
Problem with this is indeed VGChartz, because at this point in case it wasn't clear, VGC is not a good source, and every other source just copy VGC (like wikipedia, or sites), and also now because is common to hear that PS3 passed the 360, even many important people say that when really, there is no true source for saying that PS3 is higher than the 360.
All we know is that 360 shipments are higher, by a few million, and with higher lifetime shipments is also super likely sales in general are higher.
- 0
Wikipedia has banned vgchartz as a source first of all. Second it is not even common to hear the opposite that the 360 beat PS3, and if there is no source that PS3 is beat the 360 than what source do you have that the 360 beat PS3 ? Shipments until 2014 are 84M for the 360. And here every number you see is sold because if it was shipped it would be 100% sold later on sometime. So PS3 sold 87.4M. XB360 Sold 84M with 2014, and we don't have numbers for it after. But until 2016 It may have sold another 2m or 2.5M. Still not getting quiet there.
- 0
And even if vgchartz number are not 100% exact there would be 1M at max point of error. So 85.8 even with 1M more would be 86.8 still not 87.4M
- 0
What's the source i have for 360 beating PS3? let's not talk about 360 "beting another console", let's see it as 360 surpassing 87.4 million (PS3 numbers indeed)
As of June 9 2014, 360 was at 84 million. 83.6 million as for March 2014.
The XBOX family (360+XB1) from April to June 2015 did over 13 million, and the last time we have separate numbers from both, the split was very close (1.2m XB1 and 800k 360), you think 360 didn't sell another 3.4 million of those 13 million? Most likely it is, but, even if it didn't ship 3.4m in that period of time, it still got another intere year, and a holiday...
In short, 360 is 100% above 87.4 million.
- 0
Okay, but there is not anything in particular you can confirm these numbers. Therefore you can't just bet one number and define it as 360 numbers as we don't have official numbers. The close we have is around 86M which is also in the wikipedia article (which is not taking info from here) and is also the preety much same number in this site and on every other article over the net too. And why would be impossible for the 360 to just sold around something like 1.2-1.3M in 2015 and another 700-800K in 2016 ? It is normal to be this low because the xbox one and ps4 were on the market for 2 years by then and 3 in 2016, and preety much everyone bought them because 360 and ps3 were still at high prices around 249 to 299official MSRP, and ps4 and xbox one were at 399$ (with temporary 349$ price in the holidays) How can you think that 360 would've say at this position ?
- +1
would've done*
- 0
Also I couldn find any report for 2015 that xbox brand sold 13M, where is this ? Microsoft stopped announcing any kind of numbers after 2014 when they announced 10M sold for XB1.
- +1