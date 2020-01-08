Tomorrow's Pokemon Direct to Feature New Details on Pokemon Sword and Shield - News

Nintendo announced yesterday it will host a Pokemon Direct on Thursday, January 9 at 6:30am PT / 9:30am ET / 2:30pm UK. The Nintendo Direct will feature "roughly 20 minute new Pokemon information."

The German press release by Nintendo reveals tomorrow's Nintendo Direct will feature "new details" on Pokemon Sword and Shield. There could also be new details on the Pokemon Home or the Nintendo Switch Detective Pikachu title.





The last game in the franchise, Pokemon Sword and Shield, launched for the Nintendo Switch on November 15, 2019.

For everyone getting their hopes up for the #PokemonDirect (stuff like Sinnoh remakes):



The German press release specifically states that we'll get "new details about Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield". pic.twitter.com/fZ1QKbrMBU — Ruki Number 185 (@Ruki185) January 7, 2020

