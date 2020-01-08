Quantcast
Tomorrow's Pokemon Direct to Feature New Details on Pokemon Sword and Shield

by William D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 637 Views

Nintendo announced yesterday it will host a Pokemon Direct on Thursday, January 9 at 6:30am PT / 9:30am ET / 2:30pm UK. The Nintendo Direct will feature "roughly 20 minute new Pokemon information."

The German press release by Nintendo reveals tomorrow's Nintendo Direct will feature "new details" on Pokemon Sword and Shield. There could also be new details on the Pokemon Home or the Nintendo Switch Detective Pikachu title.


The last game in the franchise, Pokemon Sword and Shield, launched for the Nintendo Switch on November 15, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


4 Comments

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (10 hours ago)

I swear if it's paid DLC to include the missing mons I'm going to flip.

ireadtabloids
ireadtabloids (10 hours ago)

flip table art will be justified if that happens

Zenos
Zenos (10 hours ago)

Unfortunately I think most people who bought the game will be OK with it.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (8 hours ago)

My hopes/expectations: DLC for Sword and Shield | More info on Pokemon Home and Pokemon Sleep | A new Mystery Dungeon | Maybe either a Pokemon Sword and Shield 3rd version or gen 4 remakes teased for release at the end of the year, with a full reveal later on in another direct

