Tomorrow's Pokemon Direct to Feature New Details on Pokemon Sword and Shield - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 637 Views
Nintendo announced yesterday it will host a Pokemon Direct on Thursday, January 9 at 6:30am PT / 9:30am ET / 2:30pm UK. The Nintendo Direct will feature "roughly 20 minute new Pokemon information."
The German press release by Nintendo reveals tomorrow's Nintendo Direct will feature "new details" on Pokemon Sword and Shield. There could also be new details on the Pokemon Home or the Nintendo Switch Detective Pikachu title.
The last game in the franchise, Pokemon Sword and Shield, launched for the Nintendo Switch on November 15, 2019.
For everyone getting their hopes up for the #PokemonDirect (stuff like Sinnoh remakes):— Ruki Number 185 (@Ruki185) January 7, 2020
The German press release specifically states that we'll get "new details about Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield". pic.twitter.com/fZ1QKbrMBU
4 Comments
I swear if it's paid DLC to include the missing mons I'm going to flip.
flip table art will be justified if that happens
Unfortunately I think most people who bought the game will be OK with it.
My hopes/expectations: DLC for Sword and Shield | More info on Pokemon Home and Pokemon Sleep | A new Mystery Dungeon | Maybe either a Pokemon Sword and Shield 3rd version or gen 4 remakes teased for release at the end of the year, with a full reveal later on in another direct