PS4 Sales Top 106 Million Units Sold to Consumers, PSVR Sells 5 Million Units
Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during Sony's CES 2020 keynote announced the PlayStation 4 has sold-through 106 million units to consumers as of December 31, 2019. There has also been over 1.15 billion games sold on the platform at retail and on the PlayStation Store.
The PlayStation 4 is the second best-selling home console of all time, only behind the PlayStation 2.
"I am very pleased to see that so many PlayStation fans value the unparalleled entertainment experience on PS4," said Ryan. "This has been made possible by the support we have from our partners and fans since launching PlayStation in 1994, and I would like to truly thank everyone.
"We’ve consistently delivered innovative products like PlayStation VR, which has reached its 5 million unit sales milestone. There is much more entertainment experience to look forward to that the PlayStation ecosystem will provide that we can’t wait to share with our fans."
Ryan also announced their virtual reality headset, PlayStation VR, has sold through over 5 million units. There are also 38.8 million PlayStation Plus subscribers and 103 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network.
Sony will launch their next generation console, the PlayStation 5, in Holiday 2020.
VGChartz has sales of the PS4 at 105.96 million units through December 28. When you add in the last 3 days of 2019 we would have sales of 106 million units.
103m+ active monthly useres, 38.8m+ PS4 plus users, 1,15 Billion games sold, and 106m consoles sold through to consumers.
So, probably 108M shipped for PS4 and 6M-7M shipped for PS VR. Nice.
I am curious to know what the VR Target sales weren't meant to be. 5m sounds like a lot but was that what Sony planned on selling or is that under sold with its time on the market?
I guess all things considered with the pricing, the amount of competition, and the fact that the tech is still infantile, I imagine this may have not been their mark, but they're satisfied nonetheless. Should get a nice boost with Iron Man VR.
compaired to the competition's VR headset sales, 5m+ isnt so bad.
@JRPGfan, that's not exactly how it works. For example, If Sony is losing millions on the device than I don't think the competition is going to care how many units they sell. That's why its important companies reach there sales goals. However if PSVR is making a fortune than I am sure the competition would want to jump in for the slice of the pie.
