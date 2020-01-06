PS4 Sales Top 106 Million Units Sold to Consumers, PSVR Sells 5 Million Units - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during Sony's CES 2020 keynote announced the PlayStation 4 has sold-through 106 million units to consumers as of December 31, 2019. There has also been over 1.15 billion games sold on the platform at retail and on the PlayStation Store.

The PlayStation 4 is the second best-selling home console of all time, only behind the PlayStation 2.

"I am very pleased to see that so many PlayStation fans value the unparalleled entertainment experience on PS4," said Ryan. "This has been made possible by the support we have from our partners and fans since launching PlayStation in 1994, and I would like to truly thank everyone.

"We’ve consistently delivered innovative products like PlayStation VR, which has reached its 5 million unit sales milestone. There is much more entertainment experience to look forward to that the PlayStation ecosystem will provide that we can’t wait to share with our fans."





Ryan also announced their virtual reality headset, PlayStation VR, has sold through over 5 million units. There are also 38.8 million PlayStation Plus subscribers and 103 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network.

Sony will launch their next generation console, the PlayStation 5, in Holiday 2020.

