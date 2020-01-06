Pokémon Sword and Shield Tops the Charts in Spain, PS4 Sells Nearly 50,000 Units - Sales

Pokémon Sword and Shield (NS) has remained at the top spot on the Spanish charts for week 51, 2019, which ended on December 22. The game sold 32,100 units in its second week to bring its total sales to 248,300 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold 49,200 units for the week, followed by the Nintendo Switch with 40,800 units sold and the Xbox One with 3,100 units sold.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 51, 2019 below:

Pos. Title Plat. Sales Total 1 Pokémon Espada y Escudo Switch 32.100 248.300 2 FIFA 20 PS4 22.800 472.700 3 Luigi's Mansion 3 Switch 19.400 112.700 4 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS4 13.800 50.500 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 13.600 123.850 6 Mario & Sonic en los Juegos Olímpicos Tokio 2020 Switch 13.100 43.350 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 12.000 445.300 8 Just Dance 2020 Switch 11.800 37.500 9 Grand Theft Auto V PS4 11.350 1.028.400 10 FIFA 20 Switch 10.600 61.400





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

