Hideo Kojima Doing Research for His Next Game By Reading Books - News

/ 131 Views

by, posted 56 minutes ago

Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima via Twitter has revealed he has begun doing research for his next game by reading a few non-fiction and science related books. The books he read didn't interest him and he has gone back to read his hobby book.

"I kinda read thru few books (non fiction and science related) for reference to my next concept building but neither of them is not really interested enough to hit me. Now I’m going back to read my hobby book," said Kojima

I kinda read thru few books (non fiction and science related) for reference to my next concept building but neither of them is not really interested enough to hit me. Now Iām going back to read my hobby book. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 5, 2020

Death Stranding is available now for the PlayStation 4 and will release for Windows PC later this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles