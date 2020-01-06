Halo Co-Creator Releases Video of Rough Halo 2 Cinematic - News

/ 151 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, who is now President and Game Director at V1 Interactive, found a hard drive in his attic that featured rough cinematics from Halo 2. He posted these cinematics via Twitter.

I found all the old previs cinematics for Halo 2 on an old hard drive in my attic. Fun to see these in a rough state. pic.twitter.com/1o4CyId98U — Marcus Lehto (@game_fabricator) January 5, 2020

Halo 2 originally released for the Xbox in November 2004 and for Windows PC in 2007. It was later remastered for Halo: The Master Chief Collection and released for the Xbox One in November 2014.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles