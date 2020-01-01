Nintendo Switch Outsells SNES Worldwide - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,983 Views
The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime worldwide sales of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), according to our estimates.
The Nintendo Switch sold 961,543 units for the week ending December 28, 2019 to bring its lifetime sales to 49.79 million units worldwide. This compares to the SNES with lifetime sales of 49.10 million units.
Breaking down the Switch sales by region, it has sold 17.33 million units in the US, 13.22 million units in Europe, and 11.62 million units in Japan. Breaking down sales in Europe, the Switch has sold 2.48 million units in the UK, 2.53 million units in Germany, and 3.33 million units in France.
Up next for the Nintendo Switch to surpass is the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) with lifetime sales of 61.91 million units. The Switch is a little over 12 million units behind the lifetime sales of the NES.
Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through September 30, 2019:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 19.01 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 15.71 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 15.38 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 14.54 million
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.28 million
- Splatoon 2 – 9.28 million
- Super Mario Party – 7.59 million
- Pokemon Sword / Shield - 6 million*
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 4.59 million
- Super Mario Maker 2 – 3.93 million
I can't wait to see the updated software sales. We should be adding at least 2, if not 3 new 10+ million sellers, and at least 1 if not more 20 million sellers. And I'm quite interested to see how Mario Maker 2 fared, that's a bit of a wild card. I also just want to see how Fire Emblem did, since it probably past Fates and might end up as the series' first 5+ million seller. Then there's Ring Fit, which is another wild card.
When do you all think the Switch will outsell the NES? It is currently a little over 12 million behind.
with switch just reaching barely 10M in around october of last year, and with some higher sales this year maybe not before again september or october.
By black friday for sure. It could do it sooner if the switch has a good Q1-3. Animal Crossing will help as a system seller but nintendo will need more to crack 12 mil before the holiday sales boost. Hopefully there will be a nintendo direct soon with release dates for more 2020 games, so of which can help promote hardware sales.
Depends if Switch peaked this past year or not. If it did, it'll pass during the holiday season. If the peak is this year or later, Switch will manage it in October probably, maybe September if Animal Crossing does really well and a few other good titles pop up in Nintendo Directs to release before then.
