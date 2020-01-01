Nintendo Switch Outsells SNES Worldwide - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime worldwide sales of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), according to our estimates.

The Nintendo Switch sold 961,543 units for the week ending December 28, 2019 to bring its lifetime sales to 49.79 million units worldwide. This compares to the SNES with lifetime sales of 49.10 million units.

Breaking down the Switch sales by region, it has sold 17.33 million units in the US, 13.22 million units in Europe, and 11.62 million units in Japan. Breaking down sales in Europe, the Switch has sold 2.48 million units in the UK, 2.53 million units in Germany, and 3.33 million units in France.

Up next for the Nintendo Switch to surpass is the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) with lifetime sales of 61.91 million units. The Switch is a little over 12 million units behind the lifetime sales of the NES.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through September 30, 2019:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 19.01 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 15.71 million Super Mario Odyssey – 15.38 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 14.54 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.28 million Splatoon 2 – 9.28 million Super Mario Party – 7.59 million Pokemon Sword / Shield - 6 million* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 4.59 million Super Mario Maker 2 – 3.93 million

Figure from Nintendo for the launch week of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield (NS).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

