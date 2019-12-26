Phil Spencer: Streaming is About Convenience and Providing a Choice When Away From Your Console - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer and other members of xCloud spoke with Game Informer in an interview about the streaming service.

Spencer said that the best place to game is locally, however, xCloud is about providing "convenience" and a "choice" for when you are away from your console and want to plat your games.

"The best place to play is locally; I’ll say that flat-out," said Spencer. "Streaming is a technology of convenience. It’s a technology of choice when you’re away from your console and you want to play."





The corporate vice president of Project xCloud Kareem Choudhry added that they are not building a brand-new platform.

"We’re not building a brand-new platform – we’re not having to start from scratch," said Choudhry. "Some of the greatest stories we’ve seen in Preview is people who played Halo 5 years ago, they log in and it’s their save data. It’s all their achievements. All their progression. That’s just an extension of everything that we’re doing."

"What we’ve found is that consistency of latency is actually much more important than the absence of latency," he added. "We’re doing a lot of work to make sure it’s consistent as possible. People kind of adjusted the timing and they’re able to play a game like Killer Instinct in our public preview right now, and Tekken 7, and other ones that you would think would be very, very sensitive to latency."

