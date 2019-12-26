Phil Spencer: Streaming is About Convenience and Providing a Choice When Away From Your Console - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 887 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer and other members of xCloud spoke with Game Informer in an interview about the streaming service.
Spencer said that the best place to game is locally, however, xCloud is about providing "convenience" and a "choice" for when you are away from your console and want to plat your games.
"The best place to play is locally; I’ll say that flat-out," said Spencer. "Streaming is a technology of convenience. It’s a technology of choice when you’re away from your console and you want to play."
The corporate vice president of Project xCloud Kareem Choudhry added that they are not building a brand-new platform.
"We’re not building a brand-new platform – we’re not having to start from scratch," said Choudhry. "Some of the greatest stories we’ve seen in Preview is people who played Halo 5 years ago, they log in and it’s their save data. It’s all their achievements. All their progression. That’s just an extension of everything that we’re doing."
"What we’ve found is that consistency of latency is actually much more important than the absence of latency," he added. "We’re doing a lot of work to make sure it’s consistent as possible. People kind of adjusted the timing and they’re able to play a game like Killer Instinct in our public preview right now, and Tekken 7, and other ones that you would think would be very, very sensitive to latency."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
11 Comments
The irony is no mobile provider, will give you data caps that allows you make any decent usage of such "convenience".
Yeah, it's a real shame. I like the idea of being able to continue playing my games outside of the house, but sadly right now all of the US mobile carries have fake unlimited data plans; you do get unlimited data, but after you reach your data cap they reduce your connection speed to 3G, which would totally cripple any game streaming after you hit your cap. And the caps are quite small, you would hit your mobile cap after just a couple of hours of streaming. Until the mobile carriers offer truly unlimited plans or at least greatly increase the caps before your speed gets throttled, this sort of convenience streaming really isn't possible unfortunately.
- 0
I like the idea of being able to continue progress in a game via streaming. I did that while using the xCloud beta. The only problem is latency and not every connection in public is viable. I would also like MS to allow streaming from console to phone, much like the PC app already does.
Are you really in the Beta? You can steam from console to smartphone.
- 0
Found it, but its not available to me. Just has a button to "Learn More" but nothing to join or whatvere. I just have access to cloud streaming.
- 0
I had 90% of my games digital. i can play them offline or online. ¿what is the problem with a discless console? streaming is not the same.
All your digital games can be streamed to other devices.
- +3
I meant people who think digital is the same as streaming.
Sorry for my bad english.
- 0
Comments below voting threshold
Which is why we made a console that's discless. This guy needs to go. He's more of a liability than anything. I don't even read much about him but when I do it's rarely beneficial.
- -8
streaming vs. playing digital games from a HDD... where is the connection again?
- +8
Not relevant. You dont need a disc drive for local gaming.
Streaming is an option when you dont have a console with you.
- +7