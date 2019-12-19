Halo: Infinite Concept Art Features Master Chief and Halo Ring - News

Developer 343 Industries in the latest community update to the fans has released two new pieces of concept art for Halo: Infinite, which will launch in Holiday 202 for the Xbox Series, Xbox One and Windows PCs.

View the concept art below:

Here are details on the game:

Release date: Holiday 2020

Holiday 2020 Platforms: Xbox Series X (formerly known as Project Scarlett), the entire Xbox One family of devices, and Windows PCs

Xbox Series X (formerly known as Project Scarlett), the entire Xbox One family of devices, and Windows PCs In Universe Timing: It follows the Master Chief's story some time after Halo 5: Guardians' conclusion

It follows the Master Chief's story some time after Halo 5: Guardians' conclusion Flighting Programs: These opt-in flights will start small and slowly expand out until release, so sign up for the Halo Insider program!

These opt-in flights will start small and slowly expand out until release, so sign up for the Halo Insider program! Pro Team: We've assembled an internal Pro Team for Halo Infinite

Game Features:

Splitscreen: Splitscreen is up and running internally

Splitscreen is up and running internally LAN: Halo Infinite will support LAN

Halo Infinite will support LAN Back in Black: Black Undersuits will be in the game

Black Undersuits will be in the game Player Customization: If you liked the level of armor customization options in Halo: Reach, you will be pleased

If you liked the level of armor customization options in Halo: Reach, you will be pleased SR 152: Players who hit SR 152 in Halo 5: Guardians will receive a token of appreciation in Halo Infinite

Players who hit SR 152 in Halo 5: Guardians will receive a token of appreciation in Halo Infinite Forge: Our famous editing tool will be in Halo Infinite and will have Undo & Redo buttons, which is a first for Forge.

