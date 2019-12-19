Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Tops 5.5 Million Units Shipped - News

posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix announced worldwide shipment figures for Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age have surpassed 5.5 million units. The figure includes digital sales for the game.

"I strongly believe that this figure has only been achieved thanks to our fans who have always loved the Dragon Quest series and also the new players who discovered Dragon Quest or JRPGs through this title," said Dragon Quest series creator and game designer Yuji Horii.

"If I could ever go back in time to meet myself when I was still making the very first Dragon Quest, I would love to tell him, ‘In 30 years’ time, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age has been released and loved by international fans beyond seas and languages.’ I will carry on doing my very best to deliver further Dragon Quest titles to our fans worldwide. Thank you very much to all the fans who have enjoyed the title!"

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo 3DS and Windows PC.



