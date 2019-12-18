Final Fantasy XIV Tops 18 Million Players - News

Square Enix announced the MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, has surpassed more than 18 million registered players.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.





Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida has released the list of new content that will be available in update 5.2. Read it below:

New Main Scenario Quests – The adventures of the Warrior of Darkness and the Scions of the Seventh Dawn continue as they further unravel the mysteries of the First.

– The adventures of the Warrior of Darkness and the Scions of the Seventh Dawn continue as they further unravel the mysteries of the First. New Equipment Enhancement Quest Series – This new quest series will feature regular updates from Patch 5.2 onward, allowing players to obtain powerful equipment as they learn more about the Hrothgar homeland, the Bozja Citadel.

New Trial: The Ruby Weapon – Players can challenge Ruby Weapon in both normal and extreme difficulties.

New Chronicles of a New Era Quest: The Sorrow of Werlyt – Discover the lore behind the new Weapon series.

New Raid: Eden's Verse – The second chapter in the Eden raid series will feature challenging new battles in both normal and savage difficulties.

– The second chapter in the Eden raid series will feature challenging new battles in both normal and savage difficulties. Ishgardian Restoration Update – The next update in this content for Disciples of the Hand and Land will feature gatherer-specific content in the Diadem, high-level crafting challenges, a new ranking system, and more.

New Beast Tribe Quests – The Qitari will provide new quests geared towards Disciples of the Land classes.

New Dungeon: Anamnesis Anyder – This new challenge can be tackled alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters using the Trust system.

This new challenge can be tackled alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters using the Trust system. Crafting and Gathering Overhaul – The next set of adjustments to Disciples of the Land and Hand which will further enhance the gathering and crafting experience for beginners and veterans alike.

The next set of adjustments to Disciples of the Land and Hand which will further enhance the gathering and crafting experience for beginners and veterans alike. Job Adjustments, Adjustments to PvP Actions, Additional New Game+ Chapters, and More

