Warcraft III: Reforged delayed to January 28, 2020

Blizzard Entertainment announced Warcraft III: Reforged will launch for PC on January 28, 2020 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm UK. The standard edition will be available for $29.99 while the Spoils of War will be available for $39.99.

"Though we’ve been working hard to get Reforged in your hands before the end of the year, as we started approaching the finish line, we felt we’d need a little extra development time for finishing touches," reads the announcement blog post. "As always, our goal is to honor the high standards you hold us to."





Here is an overview of the game:

Step Back in Time:

Warcraft III: Reforged takes you back to a tumultuous time in Azeroth’s history, when a dark shadow eclipsed a peaceful land, the world trembled before the coming of the Burning Legion, and heroes risked it all to prevent the death of their world.

Soon you’ll be able to relive the definitive real-time strategy classic, with revitalized visuals, an epic single-player campaign spanning over 60 missions, rebalanced online play, a suite of contemporary social and matchmaking features, a vast universe of player-created games, and more.

Welcome Back to War:

You can pre-purchase the standard edition of Warcraft III: Reforged digitally now from the Blizzard Shop for $29.99—or for $39.99, you can pick up the Spoils of War Edition, which includes a host of extras as well as in-game bonuses for other Blizzard games that will unlock immediately upon pre-purchase. In addition, players who pre-purchase either version will get access to the ongoing beta test for Warcraft III: Reforged.

See below for all the bonus items included in the Spoils of War Edition:

Warcraft III: Reforged Champion of the Horde Thrall Hero Skin Daughter of the Seas Proudmoore Hero Skin Fallen King Arthas Hero Skin Emerald Nightmare Cenarius Hero Skin

World of Warcraft Meat Wagon Mount

Overwatch Player Icons: Human, Orc, Undead, Night Elf, and Lich King Animated Sprays: Footman, Grunt, Ghoul, and Archer

Diablo III Mal’ganis pet

Hearthstone Third War card back

Heroes of the Storm Anub’arak Hero Jaina Hero Thrall Hero Tyrande Hero

StarCraft II Alliance Console Skin Horde Console Skin Sentinels Console Skin Scourge Console Skin

StarCraft: Remastered Spoils of War Console



