DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment. It adds two programmable and highly tactile back buttons and "allows you to utilize more of your hand to shorten your response time and gives you more flexibility in competitive gameplay."

The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment launches in the US and Canada on January 23, 2020, for $29.99 USD and $39.99 CAD.

Here is an overview of the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment:

The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat. The attachment also features an integrated OLED display that provides real time information around button assignments. Highly Configurable: A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you’re playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller.

