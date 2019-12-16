Phil Spencer: Xbox Series X 'Design Works Vertical or Horizontal' - News

Microsoft at The Game Awards announced its next generation console, codenamed Project Scarlett, is officially called Xbox Series X, as well as announcing Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II for the console.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with GameSpot in an interview clarified the Xbox Series has been designed to be used while vertical or horizontal.

"The first thing I wanted to say is the [Xbox Series X's] design works vertical or horizontal, just like the Xbox One S and Xbox One X," he said. "We think that it's not our job to dictate the orientation of our console in your home. That is up to you."





"When we set this design goal for the power that we wanted to put in, I was not sure what the [team was] going to be able to come back with because we really pushed the envelope on what we thought a home console could do. And I was really impressed with what they came back with," he added.

"Now it sits in my home [and] it just kind of goes away. It's quiet, it sits on the shelf--to be fair, I have mine laying on its side--and just where it sits in my setup, it just goes away. And that's exactly what I wanted it to do.

"When my daughters were over for Thanksgiving and they came down to see it--they know what dad does--they said they thought it looked powerful. They were just like, 'That is cool.'

"So I was happy that we were able to challenge some of the preconceptions of what it should look like and then really impressed with what they were able to land given the performance that we wanted out of the box."

Xbox Series X launches in Holiday 2020 with Halo: Infinite as a launch title.

