Bravely Default II Announced for Switch

Square Enix at The Game Awards announced Bravely Default II for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2020.

An original RPG experience is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020 from the team that brought you the Bravely series and Octopath Traveler, and featuring music from Revo, acclaimed composer of the original Bravely Default soundtrack. A new world, a new story and all-new Heroes of Light await!

