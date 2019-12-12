Xbox Scarlett Officially Called Xbox Series X - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,005 Views
Microsoft at The Game Awards 2019 announced its next generation console, codenamed Xbox Scarlett, will officially be called Xbox Series X.
The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.
View the world premiere trailer of the Xbox Series X below:
20 Comments
AKA the Xbox SeX :P
I like it, but I think SexBox rings right.
Haha that works too!
Dumb name, dumb design. Sorry but where am I suppose to put that with the rest of my entertainment center?......on the ground with my sub woofer?
Also is it just me or when i heard 'Series X' just gives me the impression that they'll make other models I should be waiting for? Maybe Series Y or Series Z will look better?
The new controller also sports a new "share" button. lol
I didn't even notice that lol it looks like it's also got a new D-pad. Otherwise it appears identical to me.
What kind of moron do they get to come up with these names?
It sounds like someone from Nokia made up the name.
Interesting design. A guess the beastly specs necessitated a more open design for better cooling, so they went with a tower. A tad bland looking, but still good. Not a big fan of the name though.
I like the design, good to see they are going with something different and that looks really clean. I wonder if you can lay it down, I don't think you can due to the vent on top.
Eh... when it comes to my console, looking different comes at a very distant second after fitting where I need to go. It's not like I'm going to choose a console based solely on that, but if it's otherwise a tie between this and the PS5 and the PS5 fits under my TV, then that's what I'll be buying.
They confirmed that you can put it vertically or horizontally. You'd just need to make sure the vents aren't blocked.
That looks like a bootleg PC box. And the name. Yikes. Well, if it's got the games, than that's all that matters... But this is not a very good start.
Possibly bad design as I imagine it will be hard to fit in some people's entertainment areas. But the real news is that awful name oh my god. They go from Xbox One X to Xbox Series X?? Talk about confusing! Literally probably the worst thing anyone could have possibly come up with. If this is the creativity of Microsoft's Xbox division I expect another failed generation for them.
I actually like the design assuming I don't have to stand it up. Its so much like a PC now they had to shape it like one. They should have called it the Gamerectangle and put a handle on it.