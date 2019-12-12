Xbox Scarlett Officially Called Xbox Series X - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft at The Game Awards 2019 announced its next generation console, codenamed Xbox Scarlett, will officially be called Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

View the world premiere trailer of the Xbox Series X below:

