Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition Delayed to Summer 2020

Square Enix has delayed Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition from January 23, 2020 to summer 2020. The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, iOS, and Android.

Read a message from Square Enix on the delay below:

Since announcing Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, we’ve read so many positive messages filled with encouragement, and all of us on the team would like to thank you for the support you’ve shown us so far. Today we’re announcing that the release date for the game is being moved to summer 2020. We’ve made the decision to adjust the release date to allow the development team some extra time to make final adjustments to the game to make this the best experience possible. We know you’ve been waiting patiently for this game, and we hope you’ll continue to support us as you have done so far, over the coming months through to launch. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. You’ll be able to play online with your friends and transfer your save file across all four platforms when the game launches in Summer 2020. Thank you again, from all of us on the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition team.

