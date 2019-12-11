Nintendo Switch Outsells Xbox One Worldwide - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,738 Views
The Nintendo Switch has outsold the worldwide sales of the Xbox One, according to our estimates.
The Nintendo Switch sold 1,149,723 units for the week ending December 7, 2019 to bring its lifetime sales to 45.92 million units worldwide. This compares to the Xbox One with sales of 45.24 million units.
The Switch launched worldwide about three years and four months after the Xbox One. The Switch launched worldwide on March 3, 2017, while the Xbox One launched on November 22, 2013 in the west and September 4, 2014 in Japan.
Up next for the Nintendo Switch to surpass is the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) with lifetime sales of 49.10 million units. The Switch is a little over three million units away from outselling the SNES.
Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through September 30, 2019:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 19.01 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 15.71 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 15.38 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 14.54 million
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.28 million
- Splatoon 2 – 9.28 million
- Super Mario Party – 7.59 million
- Pokemon Sword / Shield - 6 million*
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 4.59 million
- Super Mario Maker 2 – 3.93 million
Congrats Nintendo! It feels so good to see Nintendo comeback from being a laughing stock of a company with the Wii U to now a legit console maker that everyone loves. Crazy how the Switch not even 3 years old yet outsold a 6 year old console.
Not trying to take anything away from the Switch as it is a great machine. but let's be honest it's not that crazy it out sold the XBO in far less time. the XBO is a disaster.
That's fantastic, they took the WiiU's failure to heart and fixed everything that could be fixed, and now they are reaping the rewards. Now we'll have to see how well it keeps the momentum once the PS5 and the scarlet release.
Nintendo did almost everything right. Launching in March instead of the holidays to allow the early adopter rush to be separate from the Christmas rush. This effectively gave them two huge sales periods in the first year. Releasing with their two biggest flagship IPs in the first year. Getting a ton of exclusives out in 2019, along with Switch Lite. I'd say their only slip up was allowing Poke'mon to launch in a sort of disappointing state. Microsoft on the other hand did almost everything wrong. Bundling in Kinect to make their console $100 more than the competition, while less powerful. Attempting to put serious DRM on the XB1 pre-launch. Putting their exclusives on PC, and just having a lackluster exclusives lineup in general.
The top 5 games above 10 million with Mario Kart very close to 20. The switch is a money maker for nintendo