Nintendo Switch Outsells Xbox One Worldwide - Sales

/ 1,738 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the worldwide sales of the Xbox One, according to our estimates.

The Nintendo Switch sold 1,149,723 units for the week ending December 7, 2019 to bring its lifetime sales to 45.92 million units worldwide. This compares to the Xbox One with sales of 45.24 million units.

The Switch launched worldwide about three years and four months after the Xbox One. The Switch launched worldwide on March 3, 2017, while the Xbox One launched on November 22, 2013 in the west and September 4, 2014 in Japan.

Up next for the Nintendo Switch to surpass is the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) with lifetime sales of 49.10 million units. The Switch is a little over three million units away from outselling the SNES.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through September 30, 2019:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 19.01 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 15.71 million Super Mario Odyssey – 15.38 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 14.54 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.28 million Splatoon 2 – 9.28 million Super Mario Party – 7.59 million Pokemon Sword / Shield - 6 million* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 4.59 million Super Mario Maker 2 – 3.93 million

and Pokemon Shield (NS). Figure from Nintendo for the launch week of Pokemon SwordPokemon Shield

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles